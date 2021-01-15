Teva launches generic vaginal ring in US

Read Article

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, announced the availability of a generic version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per day, in the US Teva’s AB-rated and bioequivalent etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, is an estrogen/progestin combination hormonal contraceptive (CHC) indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring is indicated for use by females of reproductive age to prevent pregnancy. Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol is a flexible birth control vaginal ring inserted in the vagina.

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring contains a combination of a progestin and estrogen, two kinds of female hormones. Birth control methods that contain both an estrogen and a progestin are called combination hormonal contraceptives (CHCs).

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring products have annual sales of more than $837 million in the US, according to IQVIA data as of November 2020.