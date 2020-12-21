Sosei Heptares and GSK sign collaboration and license pact targeting GI immune disorders

Read Article

Sosei Group Corporation and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have entered into a global collaboration and license agreement. It is focused on the discovery and development of selective, oral, small-molecule agonists of GPR35, an important orphan G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) with genetic association to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other gastrointestinal immune disorders.

Under the agreement, GSK licenses global rights to a portfolio of GPR35 agonists designed by Sosei Heptares using its StaR technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform. The licensed portfolio includes an advanced lead preclinical compound as well as multiple differentiated back-up compounds.

Sosei Heptares and GSK will collaborate on research and early preclinical development and GSK will lead clinical development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

Sosei Heptares is eligible to receive an upfront payment, potential near-term development milestones and research funding of up to £34 million ($44 million). The company could receive additional development, regulatory and commercialisation milestone payments, conditional on meeting those milestones, of up to £336 million ($437 million). In addition, Sosei Heptares will be eligible to receive tiered, royalties on net sales of products resulting from the collaboration.