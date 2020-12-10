Express Pharma


Snowman Logistics and Spicejet sign MoU for COVID-19 vaccines distribution

Snowman will handle the ground services while Spicejet provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution, across India and internationally

By EP News Bureau
Snowman Logistics and SpiceJet have signed an MOU for jointly engaging in storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers, across India and internationally, in the required temperature-controlled zones.

As per the understanding, Snowman will handle the ground services which includes activities such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage and warehousing, in the required temperature zones, while SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across India as well as internationally.

