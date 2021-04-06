SIRO Clinpharm partners with ACROSS Global Alliance

Read Article

SIRO Clinpharm, a CRO in India announced that they have become a partner of ACROSS Global Alliance (ACROSS) and will help represent India in working towards the common goals and objectives of ACROSS in bridging a gap in the pharma service provider market. ACROSS is a global alliance of clinical research organisations (CROs) also known as Partners along with special service providers known as Qualified Vendors. The Partners form the core of the ACROSS organisation. SIRO Clinpharm will have the opportunity to provide its core services and expertise in India’s geography.

Commenting on this partnership, Karan Daftary, Director, SIRO Clinpharm said, “The relationship provides mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties, with SIRO Clinpharm having the opportunity to assist ACROSS’s clients in India, whilst ACROSS and its Partners can assist Siro Clinpharm’s clients with their overseas (i.e., outside India) clinical expertise in over 96 countries worldwide. This partnership opportunity enables Siro Clinpharm to actively participate in Global Clinical trials, where India is one of the regions that would be covered, in collaboration with other ACROSS Partners.”

The ACROSS Partnership model mimics the success of the multiple airline industry alliances, with ACROSS being a focused, central coordinating body that oversees the conduct of seamless global clinical trials with minimal overheads, thus passing on cost-effective solutions to the benefit of its clients.

“ACROSS was keen to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and after careful analysis of the CROs operating in the Indian market, comprehensive due diligence, and a full assessment of service offerings, SIRO Clinpharm was identified as a perfect fit for its expansion in India. SIRO Clinpharm has a well-established team of professional experts with a dynamic and forward-looking mindset that compliments ACROSS’s approach to the global pharmaceutical service provider market,” said Steven Bukvic, CEO for ACROSS Global.

By being a Partner of ACROSS, Siro Clinpharm is ready to provide diversified high-quality, state-of-the-art services for clinical trials, informed the company.