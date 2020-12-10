SeQuent launches Citramox LA in ten European countries

Read Article

SeQuent Scientific announced the launch of Citramox LA 150 mg/ml Suspension Injection for cattle and pigs in 10 European countries, including the key markets of Western Europe. The product has recently received approval through its Spanish subsidiary Laboratorios Karizoo and will be the first long-acting injectable to be offered by SeQuent in Europe.

This new approval for SeQuent builds on the recent approvals of Tulazzin (Tulathromycin) and Halofusol (Halofuginone) in Europe.

Citramox is the first generic version of Vetrimoxin LA (Innovator: Ceva Animal Health) to be approved and launched in Europe, which is an antibiotic indicated for the treatment of respiratory infections caused by Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida susceptible to amoxicillin in cattle and pigs.

“Citramox formulation has good homogeneity and high fluidity profile, which along with its user-friendly plastic vial packaging and withdrawal times offers superior value to farmers,” informed a company release.

The market size in Europe for Amoxicillin long-acting products is estimated to be ~€20 million.