SCHOTT Glass India inaugurates new glass melting tank at Gujarat facility

SCHOTT AG has inaugurated a new melting tank in its Gujarat-based facility with an approximate investment of EUR 25 million. Reportedly, the new tank would help to increase the plant’s production capacity by 10,000 tonnes to reach an annual capacity of 40000 metric tonnes.

A company statement informed, “The melting furnace has been constructed within a span of one year to enable a 25 per cent increase in the facility’s overall production capacity, to support the pharma industry that is facing a huge demand surge for pharma packaging products.”

Pawan Shukla, MD, SCHOTT Glass India shared, “India has stepped up as a responsible leader in the global fight against coronavirus. SCHOTT remains committed to ensure that there is an adequate supply of its high-quality pharma glass for the Indian pharma industry. Moreover, as SCHOTT’s manufacturing hub in Asia, we have taken up the responsibility to cater to our clients in India as well as in neighbouring countries.”

The company informs that melting tank is a part of its plans to invest over EUR 47 million in its Indian facility, and to double its capacity of producing FIOLAX tubing material for both domestic and export demands. The expansion has resulted in an additional employment of over 120 skilled workforce, taking the overall count to 420 employees.

“All players within the global pharma supply chain have a key role to play in the ongoing fight against Coronavirus. SCHOTT is already providing its glass to majority pharma packaging leaders for storing COVID-19 medication and delivering glass vials to three out of every four COVID-19 vaccine projects undergoing various phases of testing. Our Indian facility is an integral part of our pledge to cater to any requirement of the pharma industry in a sustainable manner,” said Dr Patrick Markschläger, Executive VP, SCHOTT AG, Business Unit Tubing.

SCHOTT’s specialised glass tubing, Fiolax is suited for potential COVID-19 vaccines and existing medications, as it avoids the interactions between containers and the drug formulation that can limit its effectiveness.