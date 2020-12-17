NATCO launches Rivaroxaban¸ anticoagulant medication in India

Read Article

Natco Pharma announced the launch of Rivaroxaban molecule, under brand RPIGAT. Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots. Rivaroxaban is currently sold by Bayer under the brand name of Xarelto, in the Indian market.

“After successful previous launches of DABIGAT (Dabigatran) and APIGAT (Apixaban) by NATCO, this latest Rivaroxaban NOAC (novel oral anti-coagulant) is in line with our company’s mission of affordable medicines accessible to all,” informed a company release.

NATCO has launched RPIGAT in four strengths- 20 mg, 15 mg, 10 mg and 2.5 mg. The 20 mg strength is priced at an MRP of Rs 14.0 per tablet.