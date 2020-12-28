Express Pharma


Lupin launches Meloxicam Capsules

They are indicated for the management of osteoarthritis pain

By EP News Bureau
Lupin announced the launch of Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg, and 10 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, is the generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, and indicated for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

Meloxicam Capsules (RLD: Vivlodex) had an annual sales of approximately $11 million in the US (IQVIA MAT October 2020).

