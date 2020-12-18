Express Pharma


Home  »  Market  »  Lupin gets US FDA approval for Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets

Lupin gets US FDA approval for Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets

They are indicated for reducing elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with primary hyperlipidemia

MarketDrug approvalsLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 63
Read Article

Lupin has received approval for its Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Welchol Tablets, 625 mg, of Daiichi Sankyo. Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg, are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to:

  • reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with primary hyperlipidemia.
  • reduce LDL-C levels in boys and postmenarchal girls, 10 to 17 years of age, with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets (RLD: Welchol) had an annual sales of approximately $159 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image