ISSAR Pharma announces out-licensing of its peptide-based NCEs

ISSAR Pharmaceuticals has decided to license out their peptide-based New Chemical Entities (NCEs), with pre-IND filing and US Patent. “The potential collaboration would help ISSAR Pharmaceuticals in their goal to design and deliver novel peptide-based drugs for various unmet healthcare needs of the population, and making it affordable and accessible for better health outcomes,” informed the company.

ISSAR Pharmaceuticals exclusively focuses on peptide technology-based research and development of new Chemical Entities (NCE) for various unmet medical needs to improve the quality of life.

The company informed through a statement, “ISSAR uses Solid-phase peptide synthesis as the technology of choice, and has the capability to synthesize custom peptides, API peptides and cosmetic peptides at all scales within a short duration.”

ISSAR has several patents for peptide molecules lined up in their development pipeline targeting therapeutic areas such as oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology and diseases of bones and joints.

“We take pride in being India’s first-ever company to conduct phase-1 clinical trials, and launch the first-ever indigenous peptide drug, Melgain in the market for the treatment of Vitiligo in 2004”, informed Ramakrishna Reddy Isanaka, Founder and Chairman of ISSAR Pharmaceuticals.

ISSAR’s team developed Melgain for the treatment of vitiligo in 2004, which is now introduced as Novoskin with improved properties and effectiveness. ISSAR has also developed a New Chemical Entity called Xylentra, a peptide drug for the treatment of burn wounds and microbial infections.

ISSAR developed molecules for prevalent conditions in the Western world such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), psoriasis and sepsis. Recently, an NCE for the treatment of burn-wounds (Xylentra) was licensed to Viatris, formerly known as Mylan Laboratories, USA in 2020.