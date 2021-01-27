Hikma intends to acquire assets in Egypt, Tunisia

Read Article

Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it was planning to buy GSK’s stake in some assets including the drugmaker’s pharma, consumer commercialisation and manufacturing business in Egypt and its drugs business in Tunisia.

The company, which supplies many generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, said further talks with GSK will depend on the results of its due-diligence process.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)