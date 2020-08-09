Healthcare industry reports 95 deals worth $4.9 billion in July 2020

Read Article

In July 2020, the healthcare industry reported 95 deals worth $4.9 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (July 2019 to June 2020) of 68 deals worth $10.8 billion.

Royalty Pharma to acquire a portion of royalty interest in Risdiplam from PTC Therapeutics, for a one-time payment of $650 million; KKR & Co to acquire up to a maximum of 61 million fully paid-up equity shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and anti-allergy medicines, at a price of $9.9 per share; and Grifols, S.A. to acquire Montreal-based Plasma Fractionation Facility along with 11 US-based plasma collection centres from GC Pharma for $460 million were some of the major deals which contributed 34.6 per cent of the total deal value during July 2020.

Deal value decreased by 40 per cent in July 2020, compared to June 2020

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value ($ m) 20-Jul-20 Royalty Pharma (US) Royalty Interest in Risdiplam (US) 650.0 2-Jul-20 KKR & Co Inc (US) JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India) 611.2 20-Jul-20 Grifols SA (Spain) Plasma Fractionation Facility (US) 460.0 21-Jul-20 Gilead Sciences Inc (US) Tizona Therapeutics Inc (US) 300.0 27-Jul-20 AGC Inc (Japan) MolMedSpA (Italy) 267.6

VC investment value decreased by 28.2 per cent in July 2020, compared to June 2020

The healthcare industry reported 104 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.8 billion in July 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (July 2019 to June 2020) of 110 deals worth $2.3 billion.

Shanghai HaiHe Biopharma Co raising $171 million in series B round of financing; VelosBio, a clinical-stage biopharma company raising $137 million in series B round of financing to advance the clinical development of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), VLS-101; Encoded Therapeutics, Inc., raising $135 million in series D round of financing to conduct clinical trial activities of SCN1A+ Dravet Syndrome as well as first-in-human trials for ETX101 are the major VC deals reported in July 2020.