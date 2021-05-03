Glenmark launches Ryaltris-AZ in India

Read Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Ryaltris-AZ Nasal Spray, a novel fixed-dose combination of Mometasone furoate 50 mcg + Azelastine 140 mcg, for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India.

The company informed through a statement, “While the average cost of therapy of top 10 existing brands of the similar drug category is Rs 365, Glenmark’s Ryaltris-AZ nasal spray has been launched at a breakthrough price of Rs 175/- per pack of 75 metered doses (MD). This cost is around 52 per cent less as compared to the average price of the top 10 brands of the similar drug category in the market.”

Ryaltris-AZ nasal spray relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.

Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations said, “Glenmark has been a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options for respiratory disease patients in India. We are glad to introduce our brand Ryaltris-AZ, which is clinically studied and cutting-edge, at an affordable cost for patients in the country. Respiratory segment is a key area of focus for Glenmark and the launch of this product will enable us to improve access to allergic rhinitis treatment by providing an effective, convenient, world-class and affordable treatment option to patients in India.”

The statement said, “ Being a topical therapy Ryaltris-AZ offers many advantages over oral therapies, such as delivering greater concentrations of drug to the receptor sites at the source of the allergic inflammation and reduced risk of systemic side effects.”

It added, “Optimised and quick symptom relief in allergic rhinitis is achieved with combination therapy of an intranasal corticosteroid (INCS) and intranasal antihistamine (INAH) nasal spray, as compared to other treatments. Renewed ARIA (Allergic Rhinitis and its impact on Asthma) guidelines recommend intranasal corticosteroid & intranasal antihistamine as the first line of treatment in moderate to severe allergic rhinitis.