Foxx Life Sciences to open Asia headquarters in Medchal, Hyderabad

Foxx Life Sciences will open its new international Asia headquarters in Medchal, Hyderabad, India. The latest expansion comes with strong growth and performance in Asia and the continued expansion of biopharma manufacturing in the region, informed the company.

“Foxx is proud to expand in Asia to offer innovative products to the Indian and Asian markets. We are happy to be committed to providing our customers with high-quality products with exceptional global customer service,” said Vikram Mahapatra, VP- APAC.

A statement from the company said, “Foxx will continue to invest based on the strong demand growth forecast in India and Asia markets for Foxx Custom Single-Use Technology (SUT) uniquely designed to support biopharma and bioprocess companies. To address the rising demand for our SUT and EHS support products such as EZwaste, Vactrap and the patented Autofil vacuum filtration units, the company is aggressively hiring additional sales, manufacturing and engineering services personnel for its new 20,000 square feet facility in India.”

Foxx Life Sciences is also launching a new website for product knowledge and easy online purchase of Foxx products by Asia customers.

“Foxx is recognised as the bridge to India in the US,” stated Thomas Taylor, President and CEO.

“Foxx Life Sciences shares a robust relationship and partnered with reputed Indian manufacturers such as Borosil Glass, Ami Polymer, and Abdos Labtech for the exclusive distribution of their products in the North American region,” apprised the statement.

“The decision to expand our presence into the APAC region fits our long-term plan for our business growth strategy to provide superior service and delivery of our innovative products in Asia,” said Taylor.

The new facility will have warehouse inventory and manufacturing for the APAC region.