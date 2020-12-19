Dun & Bradstreet – Amex nominate Neelikon under ‘Leading Mid-Corporates of India 2020’

Read Article

To showcase the role of small and mid-sized businesses in ‘Scripting the Rise of AtmaNirbhar Bharat (Self Sufficient India)’, Dun & Bradstreet – American Express Banking Corp hosted a virtual event ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2020’ on November 30, 2020.

This event witnessed the release of two publications ‘Leading SMEs of India 2020’ and ‘Leading Mid-Corporates of India 2020’ by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The publications list and profile the leading SMEs and Mid Corporates in India, and also provide an overview of the Indian MSME sector.

Neelikon has been nominated in the ‘Leading Mid-Corporates of India 2020’ publication. In a statement, the company said, “Neelikon thanks Dun & Bradstreet and American Express Banking Corporation for this excellent recognition and also all stakeholders for their continuous support. This award will further motivate Neelikon on the path of offering world-class products and services to its customers.”

Dun & Bradstreet, is a leading knowledge provider globally, with the largest commercial database in the world.

The American Express Company (Amex) is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in New York City.