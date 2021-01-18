Caplin Steriles, JAMP Pharma Group sign agreement for six injectable products in Canada

Read Article

Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles has entered into a strategic partnership with JAMP Pharma Group for six injectable products to be filed shortly in Canada. Some of these products have already been filed by Caplin Steriles in the US.

Commenting on the transaction, C C Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories said, “We have targeted Canada as one of our key expansion areas in regulated markets and we are excited to work with JAMP, one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. We are confident that we will be adding more products to this partnership in due course.”

Louis Pilon, JAMP Pharma Group’s CEO added “We are very pleased and excited to enter into this partnership with Caplin Point Laboratories. This partnership will allow us to continue our mission to provide more affordable options to Canadian patients, as well as our retail and institutional partners. We certainly hope to collaborate on more products with our new partner in the coming years.”