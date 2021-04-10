Biotech start-up Vaccitech files for US IPO

Read Article

Biotech startup Vaccitech, which owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, filed for a US initial public offering.

The British company plans to list the American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VACC”.

The company noted in a filing that based on its understanding, it would not be entitled to receive any royalties or payments from sub-licensees from the commercialisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine until after the pandemic is over.

The company is co-founded by Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, who led AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Barclays are among the offering’s underwriters.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)