Express Pharma


Home  »  Market  »  Biotech start-up Vaccitech files for US IPO

Biotech start-up Vaccitech files for US IPO

Vaccitech owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca

MarketLatest Updates
By Lakshmipriya Nair
0 59
Read Article

Biotech startup Vaccitech, which owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, filed for a US initial public offering.

The British company plans to list the American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VACC”.

The company noted in a filing that based on its understanding, it would not be entitled to receive any royalties or payments from sub-licensees from the commercialisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine until after the pandemic is over.

The company is co-founded by Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, who led AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Barclays are among the offering’s underwriters.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)

Lakshmipriya Nair
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Attend India's Largest Pharma Packaging & Labelling Conclave
Register Now
close-image