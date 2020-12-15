Biocon Biologics signs MoU with CSSC in Tanzania for Mission 10 cents, affordable insulins programme

Read Article

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, in continuation of its Mission 10 cents affordable insulins program for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC), a faith-based organisation active in Africa.

CSSC works closely with the government as well as international and national partners to facilitate health and education services. Tanzania will be the first country in Africa that will benefit from this collaboration between Biocon Biologics and CSSC. With an estimated one million diabetes patients, Tanzania is among the top five countries for the number of people with diabetes in Africa.

Biocon Biologics is trying to improve access to quality insulins in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) by making recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) available for less than 10 US cents per day as a part of its ‘Mission 10 cents’ programme. The company is working with local partners to help strengthen overall healthcare capacity with the aim of supporting all people with diabetes in LMICs, where diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly than in high-income countries.

The programme is expected to roll-out early next year and will include community-based health promotion, disease awareness campaigns, screening programs, capacity building of health facilities and training of healthcare professionals.

Dr Christiane Hamacher, CEO & MD, Biocon Biologics, said, “Biocon Biologics is leveraging its long-standing expertise to shift the access paradigm for patients in LMICs through its high quality, affordable insulins. We aspire to co-create with our partner a patient ecosystem that goes beyond the product to transform the lives of millions of diabetes patients globally.”

Dr Alexander Zach, Global Head of Market Access & Policy, Biocon Biologics, said, “Our vision is to build a long-term, integrated disease management ecosystem that enables affordable diabetes management and better patient outcomes in Tanzania through our partner to expand the reach of our ‘Mission 10 cents’ program.”

Peter Maduki, CEO, CSSC, said, “We are delighted to work with Biocon Biologics in this ‘Mission 10 cents’ program. This is a good opportunity to improve management of diabetic patients for better patient outcomes in Tanzania especially the marginalised who could not afford high cost of medicines. We hope we will have a long-lasting relationship with Biocon Biologics and through our network in the country will be able to improve quality of life for thousands of diabetic patients especially the marginalised ones. CSSC will use its newly established pharma company Mission for Essential Medical Supplies (MEMS) to supply the recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) to both faith-based, private and public health facilities across the whole country.”