Express Pharma


Home  »  Market  »  Amneal launches Generic Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, following US FDA approval

Amneal launches Generic Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, following US FDA approval

They are indicated for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer

MarketDrug approvalsLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
Representational image
0 43
Read Article

Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval of an additional strength of 500 mg to its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, USP, 250 mg and 500 mg. This ANDA is approved for its use in combination with Prednisone. Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, USP, 250 mg and 500 mg, are the generic version of Zytiga for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. Amneal immediately initiated commercialisation activities upon the approval of the additional 500 mg strength.

According to IQVIA, US annual sales for Abiraterone Tablets, USP, 500 mg, for the 12 months ended November 2020 were approximately $413 million.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Want to Double your number of samples analyzed per day?
Watch How
close-image