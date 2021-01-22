Express Pharma


Home  »  Market  »  Alembic Pharma gets final nod from USFDA for Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets

Alembic Pharma gets final nod from USFDA for Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets

Midodrine hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension

MarketDrug approvalsLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 21
Read Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), ProAmatine Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals US.

Midodrine hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension (OH).

Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg have an estimated market size of US$60 million for twelve months ending September 2020 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 138 ANDA approvals (120 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Know Importance of using different levels of Controls
Register Now!
close-image