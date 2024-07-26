Mankind Pharma to acquire 100 per cent stake in BSV

Mankind Pharma has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) from Advent International, for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 13,630 crores, subject to closing-related adjustments. With this acquisition, Mankind Pharma aims to further establish itself in the Indian women’s health and fertility drug market alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms.

BSV has developed recombinant and niche biologic products in-house, including a branded product portfolio across women’s health, fertility and critical care. BSV’s in-house R&D includes a team of 60+ scientists.

BSV reported revenues of Rs 1,723 crore in FY24, delivering robust 20 per cent y-o-y growth with adjusted EBITDA Margins of 28 per cent. The business has grown at ~21 per cent revenue CAGR over the last 3 years.

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor and AZB & Partners acted as legal counsel to Mankind Pharma. Advent and BSV were advised by Jefferies and J P Morgan as financial advisors and Khaitan & Co as legal counsel.