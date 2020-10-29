Zydus Cadila receives tentative USFDA approval for Linagliptin Tablets

Read Article

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Linagliptin Tablets, 5 mg (US RLD: Tradjenta Tablets). Linagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 310 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.