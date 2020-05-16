Zydus Cadila receives tentative US FDA approval for Droxidopa Capsules

Read Article

Droxidopa is used to treat symptoms of low blood pressure when standing, caused by a medical condition called neurogenic orthostatic hypotension

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Droxidopa capsules in the strengths of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg. Droxidopa is used to treat symptoms of low blood pressure when standing, caused by a certain medical condition called neurogenic orthostatic hypotension(nOH).

This medication can lessen symptoms of low blood pressure when standing (orthostatic hypotension), such as dizziness and lightheadedness. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 290 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.