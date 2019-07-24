Zydus Cadila launches insomnia drug in the US market

The drug will be manufactured at group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad

Zydus Cadila recently launched Ramelteon tablets, used to treat insomnia, in the US market. In a BSE filing, Zydus Cadila announced the launch of Ramelteon tablets, 8 mg upon receiving the final approval from the US FDA.

Ramelteon is a sedative, also called a hypnotic. Ramelteon is used to treat insomnia that is associated with having trouble falling asleep. Zydus Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The Gujarat-based group has more than 270 US FDA approvals and has filed over 360 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), since it commenced filings in 2003-04.