Zydus Cadila launches Enzalutamide to treat prostate cancer

The therapy priced at nearly two-thirds the cost of the currently available products in the market

Zydus Cadila has launched Enzalutamide, a drug for the treatment of prostate cancer, under the brand name ‘Obnyx’ in India. Reportedly, it can significantly reduce treatment cost by almost 70 per cent, the drug is priced at Rs 5995 (weekly therapy) reducing the monthly treatment cost to less than Rs 27000. The current MRP of Enzalutamide drug ranges from Rs 70000 to Rs 80000 for monthly therapy.

One of the important aspects of prostate cancer treatment is reducing the effect of androgens (a male reproductive hormone) on the prostate gland. Many patients require Androgen Receptor Targeted Therapies like Enzalutamide which works by blocking the effects of androgen to stop the growth and spread of prostate cancer cells. More importantly, it is a preferred option in patients with significant liver, heart and kidney diseases which is very common in the elderly men.

Enzalutamide is consumed taken through the oral route. Zydus’ Obnyx is a soft gel capsule filled with liquid, similar to the innovator drug. It has been developed through in-house efforts, informed a company release.