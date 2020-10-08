Zydus Cadila launches COPD drug in India

Read Article

Zydus Cadila is launching Forglyn pMDI, pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) with a combination of Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA) and Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA) for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in India.

Forglyn pMDI is priced at Rs 495 per pack and has been developed in-house using Zydus’ innovations in formulation technology.

The administration of the two drugs Formoterol fumarate (LABA) + Glycopyrrolate (LAMA) in a single inhalation will improve outcomes due to the desired synergistic effect of the two drugs and a better adherence to the treatment.

COPD is a common respiratory disorder characterised by progressive airflow obstruction due to alveolar and bronchial abnormalities and inflammation caused by exposure to noxious substances. A highly debilitating disease, COPD impacts the normal daily activities and limits the quality of life. The disease is progressive in nature and can sometimes worsen due to sudden exacerbations, leading to significant disability and death.

COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide and in India an estimated 55.3 million patients suffer from COPD (www.thelancet.com/lancetgh Vol 6 December 2018).

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare, said, “Our focus has always been on helping people lead a better quality of life and making therapies accessible and affordable to people. Our innovations have brought in next-generation therapies in respiratory, women’s healthcare, cardio-metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal and pain management segments. With this new technology, we hope to bring much relief to patients suffering from COPD and help them improve their health and quality of life.”

The novel process for Forglyn pMDI developed at the group’s pharmaceutical technology center, ensures that delivery of the two drugs administered simultaneously through the inhaler are consistent and uniform which is critical for inhalation products. The process technology employed for the manufacturing of this product is simple, affordable and scalable. The company has also filed a patent application for the novel process of this product.

According to the AWACS MAT AUG 2020, the company is ranked third in the respiratory market with more than 100 brands/SKUs in the therapeutic area of Asthma, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and cough and cold.