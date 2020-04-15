Zenfold Ventures takes equity stake in Esperer Onco Nutrition

Read Article

Esperer Onco Nutrition (EON), a pioneer in bringing a comprehensive nutritional portfolio to oncology, announced a significant amount of fundraising from Zenfold Ventures.

Talking about the stake sale Raktim Chattopadhyay, Founder & CEO Esperer Onco Nutrition said, “Onco-nutrition is one of the critical complementary therapy for cancer patients. EON has several patentable products that are used to bring optimal efficacy to the main therapy by complementing it with nutrition to add better quality of health and life. Esperer nutri-therapies provide the much-needed body strength for onco-patients to overcome the side effect of primary treatment providing better outcomes for onco-patients. We are thrilled to have Zenfold Ventures as a strategic investor in EON, and this infusion will help us reach more cancer patients in a shorter time.”

Explaining the rationale behind the investment, Arun Dubey Managing Partner at Zenfold Ventures said “Zenfold’s investment and partnership outlook is sector and stage agnostic. At present some of the ventures we are building, are in the space of Nutraceuticals. We believe EON has a very scientifically-backed approach to nutrition and has strong capabilities to execute the vision.”

“We plan to use the latest funds to expand our reach to the US and European markets and also to build a world-class talent pool”, added Chattopadhyay. Esperer nutrition has already expanded its team of experts in scientific and R& D departments and will also be adding key people in finance and marketing and supply chain.

The strategy of EON is based on clinical validations of nutraceutical elements which are used for both onco-management and prevention. Over the next two years, EON plans to have more technical collaborations with international technical authorities to expand its research and product portfolio.

Chattopadhyay explained, “EON takes responsible nutrition very seriously and studies it with respect to the science of biochemistry. With the scientific platform in place, the discovery of modified nutraceutical portfolio has been developed to suit different conditions of patients undergoing chemo. Esperer nutrition takes pride in having developed the world’s first condition-specific nutrition for oncology to impact quality health outcome.”