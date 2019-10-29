WuXi STA’s Jinshan facility passes EMA inspection

STA Pharmaceutical has announced that its Jinshan manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China has successfully passed an inspection by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) with no critical and no major findings. This demonstrates WuXi STA can provide high-quality GMP manufacturing services in compliance with global regulatory standards, to enable customers accelerate the development and manufacturing of new medicines for patients around the world.

Speaking on the development, Mei Hao, Vice President – Quality, WuXi STA, said, “It’s the first time that our Jinshan facility is audited by the EMA, with five auditors conducting a five-day inspection, spanning 11 products approved by the EMA in recent years. We continue to keep up a state of perpetual readiness across all our sites and actively welcome global regulators or client audits at any time. This is a direct testament to our organisation’s culture of quality first, and real-time GMP monitoring.”

In March, the company’s new drug product manufacturing facility in Shanghai Waigaoqiao passed its GMP inspection by the European Medical Products Agency (MPA), and in June, its Jinshan manufacturing facility passed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) by Japan’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) for an innovative drug. Further, in July, WuXi STA’s Analytical Service Unit (ASU) in Shanghai and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) process R&D and manufacturing facility in Changzhou passed two inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within the same week, with no Form 483s issued.

“The successful EMA inspection at Jinshan is yet further proof of WuXi STA’s commitment to enforcing the highest global quality systems. We will continue to pursue a ‘quality first’ commitment, constantly enhancing our platform with new services to enable our customers to bring better medicines to patients faster,” noted Dr Minzhang Chen, CEO, WuXi STA.

WuXi STA has been engaged in new drug development and manufacturing for more than a decade, offering global partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions from pre-clinical to commercial uses with the integrated CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing and Control) platform. More recently, WuXi STA expanded its platform to support oligonucleotides and peptides. The company has started construction of a new API process R&D centre next to the current Jinshan site, adding 30,000 square meters of laboratories and more than 800 scientists. After completion, the Jinshan facility will become the second integrated site after Changzhou to support process R&D and manufacturing of innovative APIs for global partners. This year WuXi STA also initiated the third phase construction of a Changzhou API process development and manufacturing facility, which covers an additional 35 acres.