World Packaging Design and Technology Congress being held in China

The World Packaging Design and Technology Congress, WPDTC along with ‘New Packaging Materials, Technology, Design Summit forum’ is being held in China today. WPDTC is the new stage to boost the development of global packaging design, materials and technology innovation, providing a broader platform and more opportunities for the cooperation and development of the packaging industry across countries, and bringing together the innovative powers of the five continents to create a better world.

The theme of the conference is “innovation ecology for future packaging” and discussions will concentrate on three issues concerning new design, new materials and new technology of packaging. During the conference, nearly 300 packaging professionals from the global packaging community will discuss the development trends and applications of the three issues, and propose feasible solutions for the green and ecological development of the packaging industry.

The WPDTC is dedicated to the innovation and development of the global packaging industry, providing a broad platform for the exchange and cooperation of packaging industry in various countries.

At the conference, experts from all over the globe in the packaging industry will gather together to share and provide feasible solutions for the green, ecological and intelligent development of the packaging industry to achieve sustainable development and common prosperity of the packaging industry.

This maiden conference concept is the brainchild of Yu Jianhu, Chairman, Global Packaging Centre in China.

The WPDTC is chaired by Prof Pierre Pienaar from Australia who is also President of WPO. Hyderabad based-Industrialist and global Ambassador of World Packaging Organisation, Chakravarthi AVPS will be Secretary General for this global packaging platform.

Other noteworthy participants who will be present in this congress are Thomas Schneider, the hall of fame awardee from the USA; Antro Saila, President, European Packaging Institutes Consortium, from Finland; Luciana Pellegrino, Vice President,WPO, from Brazil, Johannes Bergmair, General Secretary, WPO, from Austria; Li Hua, Executive Director, China Packaging Federation; Rohan Victoria, President, Asian Packaging Federation, from Srilanka, apart from host of packaging industry leaders from China. In addition, eminent persons from industry, academy, technology will take part in this congress.

Further elaborating on the congress, Chakravarthi AVPS said the theme of WPDTC will be “Integrating Global Innovation to Empower Packaging of the Future.”

He said the deliberations will address : the impact of exploration and application of innovative materials for packaging on developing this industry and their contribution to social values; the blue ocean for optical technology in packaging industry, the environment-friendly design and sustainable development of packaging and new developments in smart and intelligent packaging.