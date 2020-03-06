Without innovation in Ayurveda, we can’t get global recognition: Piyush Goyal

Read Article

Speaking at the ‘Curtain Raiser of 4th Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) 2020’ organised by FICCI jointly with Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India and Centre for Innovation in Science & Social Action (CISSA), the Minister called for research and innovation in the field of Ayurveda. Citing that there is a lot of thrust on education and research and innovation in the field of Ayurveda the Minister said, “The focus should be moved beyond ayurvedic massages to various other dimensions. We have a lot more to offer in Ayurveda.”

The Minister further added that it is a holistic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the various forms of the traditional healthcare system and Global Ayurveda Festival will be a step forward towards this effort of promoting Ayurveda.

V Murleedharan, Minister of State of External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs said, “Ayurveda can play an important role in curing the diseases arising out of the modern lifestyle.”

He further said, “There is a need for global mainstreaming of Ayurveda and International cooperation is significant here. To push this further, experts have been deputed in Indian missions abroad to promote it internationally.”

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (IC), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India said that Ayurveda holds great potential for enabling healthy and fulfilling lives and there is a need for stronger efforts for promoting ayurvedic medicines and associated industries.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India shared that Ayurveda is undergoing a transformational evolution and in the next 5 years, we will witness a global resurgence of Ayurveda.

TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India highlighted that the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) has played a considerable role in being a bridge between Ayurveda and Global fraternity and for opening new opportunities for businesses in this sector.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said that over the times, Ayurveda has evolved and become contemporary. Dr Reddy said, “Ayurveda will soon no longer be alternative healthcare, but will be mainstream healthcare.”

Dr GG Gangadharan, President, CISSA & Secretary General, Global Ayurveda Festival 2020 asserted that GAF 2020 will galvanize the Ayurveda sector with a focus on Ayurveda Medical Tourism.