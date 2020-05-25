Express Pharma


West Pharmaceutical Service to Join S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 is a widely regarded index of large-cap US equities

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
West Pharmaceutical Services, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced that it has been named to the S&P 500, which will become effective after close of trading.

“We are honored to be included with the prestigious group of companies that constitute the S&P 500,” said Eric M. Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. “West is a global healthcare leader in the supply  of critical components and products for packaging and delivery of injectable drugs. This recognition represents a significant milestone for West and it further marks the tremendous growth of the Company over the past 97 years. It is also a testament to the accomplishments and dedication of our West team members across the globe.”

The S&P 500  is a widely regarded index of large-cap US equities. According to Dow Jones, there is over $9.9 trillion indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately $3.4 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80 per cent of available market capitalization.

