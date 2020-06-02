Webinar on research opportunities post COVID-19 organised by Alpine College of Management and Technology

Read Article

Alpine College of Management and Technology, Dehradun recently organised a webinar on the topic ‘Research opportunities in Post COVID-19 era’ for pharmaceutical technologist, academicians, research scholars and postgraduate and under-graduate students. The webinar was attended by over 1000 participants.

Chief Guest, Prof (Dr) B Suresh, President, Pharmacy Council of India, highlighted the scope and opportunities in India and all over the world in the post COVID-19 era. He also described the impact of the situation caused by coronavirus pandemic on academic and research opportunities. Later, he highlighted the scope and opportunities available to India with respect to the rest of the world in the forthcoming years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made students and researchers uncertain about their future as the prolonged lockdown finds the country staring at serious economic slums. Dr. B. Suresh said there will be a “new normal post COVID-19” and advised participants on how they can conduct research. His talk was later followed by a Q&A session.

Dr Kapil Kalra, Principal, Alpine College of Management and Technology then outlined the role played by the government and the Drug Control Department in eradication of COVID-19.

The session was closed by Dr SK Chauhan, Director, Alpine Group of Institutes as he addressed audience about the importance of self dependency in these times. “We are always ready for research opportunities and the students should be benefited with that,” he said.