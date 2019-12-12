Waters Corporation Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals

These goals have been developed following comprehensive materiality assessment and are published in Waters’ latest sustainability report

Waters Corporation recently announced its 2025 sustainability goals and simultaneously announced a commitment to report its sustainability progress annually. These goals were developed following a comprehensive materiality assessment and are published in Waters’ latest sustainability report, which covers activities and progress from 2018 and key highlights from 2019.

“Our focus on sustainability is stronger than ever, and we’re building on that momentum to establish our first-ever set of five-year sustainability goals. Our 2025 goals underscore our commitment to deliver benefit to all stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders and society,” commented Chris O’Connell, Chairman and CEO, Waters Corporation. “We have reduced our greenhouse gas footprint by nearly 10 per cent, increased the percentage of women in leadership positions and on our Board of Directors, and developed efforts to address global food and water safety. Through these actions and our new goals, we expect greater value creation for all of our stakeholders.”

A comprehensive stakeholder materiality assessment performed in 2018 identified and prioritised the company’s five 2025 sustainability goals:

Advance our innovation ecosystem: We will systematically implement measurable, sustainable practices in how we innovate, develop and deliver our products.

Reduce our environmental impact: We will improve our operational performance by decreasing environmental impact and increasing natural resource efficiency.

Enhance our sustainable supply chain: We will advance an end-to-end product and supply chain sustainability programme that identifies opportunities in engineering, procurement and operations to reduce the environmental impact of our products and supply chain.

Lead by example in our employee development and engagement: We continue to focus on the employees we have today – and the employees we will need tomorrow – through programmes and initiatives that drive diversity, inclusion and development.

Nurture our culture of health, safety and well-being: We will foster an attitude of awareness, preparedness, and responsiveness across our workplace and throughout our supply chain.

In addition to detailing the 2025 goals, the sustainability report highlights key advancements the company made in 2018. These include: