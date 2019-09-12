Vivek Kamath joins Abbott Healthcare as MD & GM

Vivek Vasudev Kamath joins Abbott Healthcare as Managing Director and General Manager. Earlier he was associated with MSD for seven years. Kamath assumed the role of managing director and general manager from September 2019.

Kamath is having 26 years of experience in marketing, sales & general management in RX, OTC and diagnostics healthcare, in India, South Asia & South East Asia (ASEAN) with Indian, European and American organisations. He has 16 years of P&L lead experience in Business Unit Head, Country Head and Sub Region Head positions.

Prior to joining Abbott Healthcare he was the Managing Director of MSD and associated with the group for last seven years. On 7th August 2019, he resigned from his MD post at MSD and served notice till 30th August 2019. At MSD, he had assumed the role of managing director from December 16, 2016 after KG Ananthakrishnan, the then MD, retired from the post.