VAV to hold a seminar on drug delivery systems in Mumbai

VAV will be organising a one day seminar on drug delivery systems in Mumbai on March 27. The theme of the seminar will be ‘Phospholipids: New Horizon for Drug Delivery’.

“This one-day seminar will be an excellent opportunity for industry professionals and scientists from formulation, analytical or process development who understand the opportunities in NDDS and liposomal delivery including the 505(B)(2) pathway presents and yet see challenges in formulating or analyzing novel delivery systems,” a press release issued by the company stated.

Lecithins and Phospholipids can significantly improve solubility, stability and bioavailability of drugs, enhance the drug design and speedup the drug development process. The event participants will get focused sessions on all relevant topics connected to Lipidic drug delivery.

The conference will also consist of presentations by subject experts and guest speakers, talks, real-time case studies and plenty of networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to directly apply their learnings from this seminar to their daily formulation development work.

The event will also offer participating students an opportunity to present their phospholipids based research papers followed by a special felicitation ceremony for their outstanding research work.

Focus topics will be:

1. Application of Phospholipids in different types of drug delivery systems

2. Regulatory advantages of phospholipids based formulations

3. Tailored release profiles

4. Journey to the unexplored

Contact for more information:

Tanvi Gavankar – Scientific Communication

[email protected]

+91 22 22836802 ext.33