VAV Lipids gets written confirmation from CDSCO for Ratnagiri facility

VAV Lipids announced that it has received written confirmation for their lecithin and phospholipids manufacturing facility at Ratnagiri, India pursuant to a successful inspection carried out by Indian CDSCO. The written confirmation is required for active substances imported into European Union (EU) for medicinal products of human use, in accordance with article 46b(2)(b) of directive 2001//83/EC.

“We are very excited to receive the written confirmation which makes us the first Indian manufacturer of EU GMP grade phospholipids for the pharma industry. This is an important milestone for the company and will help us to extend our foray in the more regulated market. This approval is the result of the highest quality standards and compliance norms followed at VAV Lipids. The certification will permit us to reach out to EU pharma industry and supply their growing needs of GMP grade lecithin and phospholipids,” said the company spokesperson.