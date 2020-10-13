Vaibhav Karandikar is the new Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi India

Sanofi India announced the appointment of Vaibhav Karandikar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 6, 2020.

Rajaram Narayanan, MD, Sanofi India said, “I am delighted to welcome Vaibhav as the new CFO for Sanofi India. Having led various departments within the finance function, Vaibhav is perfectly placed to lead this critical function in a complex, industry-leading business. With his appointment, Sanofi India has a strong management team in place, to continue the execution of our strategy while keeping patients at the center of everything we do. It is also a validation of the strong pipeline of talent that is being developed within Sanofi to occupy leadership positions in India and overseas.”

Karandikar joined Sanofi 13 years ago. He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant & Company Secretary. He has held growing responsibilities in business controlling, accounting and in various M&A and transformation projects, for both commercial operations and manufacturing facilities.

Upon his appointment, Karandikar said, “This is a new and exciting journey for me, and I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of Sanofi in India.”

Prior to joining Sanofi, Vaibhav has worked with Sandoz India, Tata Power and Hindustan Ciba Geigy.