USV to open new facility in Vadodara

Aims to create around 350 new employment

USV will set up a new state-of the-art formulation facility in Vadodara with an initial capital investment of around Rs 4000 million.

Prashant Tewari, Managing Director, USV, stated, “Construction work for the new facility in Vadodara will start in October, with an initial capital investment of around Rs 4000 million. The facility will provide employment to more than 350 people, despite being a very highly automated plant. The company will manufacture its products in diabetes and hypertension segments in this facility. The plant will supply to both the domestic and export markets.”

The design of the plant will incorporate energy efficient systems, renewable energy sources and water conservation features such as automated material transfers, solar plants and rainwater harvesting. The facility will have well designed programmes around skill development and training of manpower.

The company is separately investing in a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

(API) plant in Ambernath.