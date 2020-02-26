USFDA issues warning letter to Cipla for Goa manufacturing facility

Read Article

Drug firm Cipla recently said that the US health regulator has issued a warning letter to the company for its manufacturing facility in Goa. “Further to our earlier communication on the Goa manufacturing facility inspection conducted from 16th to 27th September, 2019 by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company has received a warning letter from USFDA,” Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The company further said that it remains committed to maintain highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.