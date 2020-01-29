Express Pharma


USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Biocon’s Bengaluru facility

Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgement may constitute violations of the FD&C Act

By Press Trust of India
Biocon recently said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection and good manufacturing practice (GMP) examination of the API manufacturing facility and has issued a Form 483, with five observations.

As per the US health regulator, a Form 483 is issued to a firm’s management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

“The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and GMP inspection of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility of Biocon Ltd,” Biotechnology major said in a filing to BSE.

At the conclusion of the inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between 20-24 January, 2020, the agency issued a Form 483, with five observations, the filing said.

“We will respond to the FDA with a Corrective and Preventive Action Plan (CAPA) and are confident of addressing these observations expeditiously. We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance,” according to company’s spokesperson.

