USFDA inspection at Chennai facility ends with zero observations: Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma has said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Chennai facility, and it ended with zero observations.

In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced “successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8–12, 2019”.

The company added, “The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations.”