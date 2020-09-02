US FDA issues warning to Mylan for Telangana plant

Read Article

The US FDA has issued a warning to Mylan after the inspection of its plant in Pashamylaram, Telangana. The inspection was from February 24 to 28 this year after which the drug regulator had issued a Form 483. The company had responded to it with a letter detailing the measures taken on March 20, 2020.

However, USFDA has asked for more details of the remedial measures taken and cited two deviations at the plant:

Failure to have adequate cleaning procedures to prevent contamination or carry-over of a material that would alter the quality of the API

Failure to control and monitor procedures to recover solvents to ensure that they meet appropriate standards before reuse.

It has also recommended the company to engage a cGMP Consultant. It said, “Based upon the nature of the deviations we identified at your firm, we strongly recommend engaging a consultant qualified to evaluate your API operations to assist your firm in meeting cGMP requirements.”