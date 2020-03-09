US FDA concludes SMS Pharma’s inspection with zero observation

Read Article

The inspection was conducted at the company’s exclusive testing facility from March 2-26, 2020

The company said, “The successful completion of regulatory inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for our exclusive testing facility, SMS Pharmaceuticals (Central Laboratory Analytical Services) during March 2-6, 2020. The regulatory audit resulted in zero observation.”

The company is committed to meeting the highest quality standards and is further committed to full compliance with CGMP & GLP regulations at all its manufacturing and analytical facilities.

The ‘Central Laboratory Analytical Services’ is the company’s independent testing laboratory, and this was the first US FDA inspection concluded with zero observations, it added.