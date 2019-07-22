US FDA completes inspection of Strides Pharma Bengaluru plant

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science said the inspection of its formulation facility in Bengaluru by the US health regulator has completed successfully with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification. The company’s facility in Bengaluru underwent a United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspection that ended on May 24, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

The Bengaluru facility is the largest manufacturing facility for the company with capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats including tablet, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids, Strides Pharma said.

The facility services key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia, it added.