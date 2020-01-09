US FDA completes inspection of Alembic’s JV firm Aleor Derma’s Karakhadi unit

The inspection at the formulation site was conducted from January 6 to 8, 2020

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has successfully completed the inspection of Karakhadi facility in Gujarat by the US health regulator. Aleor Dermaceuticals is a 60:40 Joint Venture (JV) between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, the company said in a BSE filing.

The JV has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility at Karakhadi without any observations, it added.

The inspection was carried out from January 6 to 8, 2020, Alembic said.