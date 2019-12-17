US antitrust enforcers give Roche approval to buy Spark Therapeutics

Swiss drugmaker Roche has won US antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion deal to buy gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics, the Federal Trade Commission reported, clearing the way for the Swiss drugmaker’s push into treating rare diseases including hemophilia A.

The FTC approved the deal, which was originally announced in February, without requiring any asset sales to ensure that the planned merger complies with antitrust law, the agency said in a statement.