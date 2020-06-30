UK regulator says COVID-19 prevention trial of hydroxychloroquine can resume

Read Article

A global trial designed to find out whether the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can prevent infection with COVID-19 is to restart after getting approval from the UK medicines agency.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) decision on the trial, which is known as the COPCOV trial, comes after the drug was found in another UK trial to have no benefit for patients already infected with COVID-19, the pandemic disease caused by the new coronavirus.