Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

The nation announced set up for a new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre

Latest UpdatesCOVID-19 Updates
By Reuters
0 2
Read Article

Britain said it will provide 100 million pounds ($127 million) of funding for a facility to scale up the manufacturing of vaccines for COVID-19.

“This new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics,” Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.

Reuters
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.