Torrent Pharma posts consolidated PAT of Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has reported financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

The company has reported total income of Rs.2023 crores during the period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Rs.2060 crores during the period ended June 30, 2020. It has posted net profit /(loss) of Rs 310 crores for the period ended September 30, 2020 as against net profit / (loss) of Rs 321 crores for the period ended June 30, 2020.

The company’s financial results (Q2 FY20-21) – YoY comparison has reported total income of Rs 2023 crores during the period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 2039 crores during the period ended September 30, 2019.

For the same period, it has posted net profit / (loss) of Rs.310 crores for the period ended September 30, 2020 as against net profit / (loss) of Rs.244 crores for the period ended September 30, 2019.

According to the AIOCD data for the quarter its India revenue grew up by seven per cent at Rs 963 crores and Sub-chronic and acute segments witnessed gradual recovery during the quarter while chronic momentum continued. However, for the same period, its US and Brazil revenue were down by 14 per cent and 10 per cent at Rs 327 crores and Rs 129 crores respectively. But its Germany revenues were up by four per cent at Rs 261 crores.