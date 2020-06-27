Glenmark’s consolidated revenue rises to Rs 27,674.89 million for Q4 FY 2019-20

Read Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of FY 2019-20, Glenmark’s consolidated revenue was at Rs 27,674.89 million as against Rs 25,634.74 million recording an increase of 7.96 per cent.

Consolidated net profit was at Rs 2203.08 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 1,616.62 million in the previous corresponding quarter, registering an increase of 36.28 per cent.

The consolidated EBITDA grew by 27.89 per cent to Rs 4656.87 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 3,641.31 millionn. in the previous corresponding quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, Glenmark’s consolidated revenue was at Rs 106,409.69 million as against Rs 98,654.69 million, recording an increase of 7.86 per cent over the previous corresponding period.

The consolidated net profit was at Rs 7759.70 million for the year ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 9,249.93 million in the previous year.

The consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 stood at Rs 16980.82 million as against Rs 15,857.99 million in the previous corresponding period.

“Our growth momentum sustained in the fourth quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging generic business environment across markets globally. Our India, Europe and Latin America regions performed well during the Quarter,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

He further added, “Our sustained performance has been due to the continuous efforts of all our employees around the world. Our manufacturing facilities have operated continuously and facilitated the uninterrupted supply of medicines to operating markets.”